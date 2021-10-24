It’s not difficult to locate information on candidates; however, it can be more challenging to locate the origin of campaign contributions.
After looking at the Public Disclosure Commission’s website, which tracks all campaign contributions and expenditures, I noticed a great deal of out-of-town money has been contributed to Kathy Mulkerin’s campaign.
I have to ask myself, why would people from western Washington and California, 23 of 45 total contributors, be so interested in a school board position in the our school district?
These individuals are not concerned about our children. They have a political agenda, and it appears this is an attempt to “buy” this position. Mulkerin’s contributions total just over $23,000.
Conversely, only one of Zana Carver’s contributors, 1 out of 44, is from out of county/state, and her total contributions are almost $9,000.
As an educator who retired from this district after many years of teaching, this alarms me. We all know money talks, but let’s not allow our children’s future to be bought.
Please vote for Zana Carver for Walla Walla Public School Board, Position 1. She believes in teaching core subjects and is pro-choice when it comes to vaccinating school-age children. Your vote counts.
Judy Holloway
Walla Walla
