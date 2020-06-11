Reading Larry Wright's letter on June 8, I was struck by a couple of things.
His sentiments about coming together is very apt and appreciated. However, in his letter, there were a couple of statements that I believe need expanding upon for accuracy.
The statistics of "twice as many white people are killed by police as blacks annually" left out that this is a statistic for year to date (June 4) 2020 only, not an annual number. And he does not take into account the ratio of black people in our country vs white.
The latest statistics from the US Census Bureau estimates that about 76% of the population is white. Approx 13.4% is black. That equates to one black person for every 5.5 white person. Doing the math, that means a black person is about 2.5 times more likely to be killed by a police person than a white person.
When numbers are quoted, it is important to have all the relevant numbers. This is how erroneous information is spread.
Second, his comment, "Last year, there were nine unarmed black people killed by police. Nineteen unarmed white people" is an almost word for word quote from radio personality Larry Elder, stated on June 2 on Fox News. First, if Mr. Wright used a quote and he should have put it in quotations, and attributed it correctly.
And, sadly, Mr. Elder's comment has been widely discredited due to his use of a very small data resource, The Washington Post's study of fatal shootings. This study did not include off-duty police nor deaths by other than shootings, i.e. force.
As Mr. Wright finished his letter, he wrote "don't believe everything you read or see." The final word of his sentence was "CNN." If he had left that last acronym off, I would totally agree with him!
Robin Consani
Walla Walla