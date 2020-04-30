Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic should not be a political issue. There are many good-hearted people in positions of authority who genuinely want to do the right thing.
They should be aware of an important mathematical fact.
In order to detect a rare condition, a test must be far more accurate than the degree of rarity.
Specifically for this virus, perhaps 1% of the population have contracted the illness. Actually much less in most areas, but use that for example.
The latest quick test is said to be 85% accurate, which means that 15% of the tests get the wrong answer. The mathematical fact is, if a person tests positive by this method, it is actually 17 times more likely that the person is negative than positive.
Even a test that is 99% accurate, with an error rate the same as the degree of rarity, would not inspire confidence, because a person testing positive still has a 50-50 chance of actually being negative.
Most thoughtful people will conclude from this fact that such a test does more harm than good.
All experts being publicly interviewed about how to proceed from here are agreed on using science to guide their plans. Who dares disagree with motherhood and apple pie, after all.
But these experts are not scientists, and the interviewers do not know the right questions to ask; so we appear to be doing the wrong thing by urging rapid mass testing.
The right thing to do would be improve the test before using it. That may be impossible.
Recovery is certainly going to be difficult. Laying blame on politicians is not going to help.
Jim Thorn
Dayton