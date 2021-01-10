After seeing that the local elected officials are going to support changing the governor’s executive power, I believe these people need to follow the will of the people and not some anonymous letter. Gov. Jay Inslee won the election!
Anyone who does not realize that Gov. Inslee is not “to blame” for the pandemic, and who doesn’t understand that following the science used by the health department in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, needs to get a history lesson from Walla Walla’s past.
The governor is following the health department’s guidelines and often needs to move fast on controlling the pandemic.
Our area has had epidemics before, and most diseases we may have had as children have been nearly eradicated by vaccinations (measles, mumps, polio). Now we have a COVID-19 variant that might require a vaccination so you do not get the disease again, even if you had COVID-19 before.
Do you remember that tuberculosis containment by quarantine was done at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center, where my husband was one of the people taking care of patients with TB? Believe me, they wore protective clothing and masks.
Do you remember that there was a TB quarantine residence on Scenic View Drive in College Place? This is an illustration of past diseases that people did not take seriously until it began to spread and kill people.
It is interesting to see that the numbers of COVID-19 case counts are shown every day in the newspaper. I get tired of seeing this on the front page. This removes the disease from the direct public eye, which is due to patient confidentiality.
If instead the Department of Health would put quarantine signs on the infected peoples’ doors, it would bring the disease more into focus about who has COVID-19 on their street. That was the way it was handled in the past. It might wake a lot of people up.
Wear the mask. Look at history...
Mary Holce
Walla Walla