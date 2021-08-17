Although I haven’t known the current College Place mayor for very long, I find her to be a warm, attentive person who is totally committed to her office. She has accomplished much in the first half of her term to make College Place a better place for all of us. If you don’t know what those accomplishments are, tune in for a City Council meeting and find out for yourself what’s going on.
I strongly endorse her for re-election. The town needs to keep this positive momentum going and build on that for continued success.
It is unfortunate that Hernandez has been unjustly attacked by certain factions of the population. Their accusations are unfounded, counterproductive and nothing to build a political platform on. Some serious fact-checking needs to be done by her opponents.
Let’s get behind a known winner; someone who will continue to serve our little town; and propel us forward for another term. Vote for Norma Hernandez.
Sherilyn Jacobson
College Place