We are in a war with two enemies — coronavirus and economic depression.
Our scientists tell us that we have to win the war against the virus before we can fight off an economic recession. Economists tell us that if we keep our economy closed much longer we will bypass a recession into a deep depression not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The “stay at home” and other safety rules initiated were intended to lower the curve so that our hospitals would be able to handle the influx of virus victims, which it has accomplished.
So now our state, and especially Walla Walla, is ready to get back to work. But our governor doesn’t agree.
Further, what he has authorized as essential makes less sense as it pertains to spreading the virus: Pot shops are essential but gun shops are not; killing babies essential but elective surgeries not; or government contractors essential but private contractors not (at least up until the past few days).
I wonder if he just wants to keep this recession going as long as possible in order to beat Trump come November?
Presently we have over 26 million new workers added to the unemployment rolls, thousands of small businesses bankrupted and big business stalled to a stop. Even if we open the economy now it will be too late for a lot of them, and if we don’t open soon it will take years not months to recover.
In the Great Depression, they suffered over 45,000 suicides and multiple other problems, like starvations, mental illness, bankruptcies, etc. ... Does a death resulting from the loss of one’s livelihood have less worth than one caused by the virus?
Let’s go to work and with good safety rules, we can show our governor that we can walk and chew gum at the same time in order to get our economy back and still defeat the virus.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla