Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is pushing a $34 billion scheme to keep attention away from fish passage and habitat problems in Idaho.
In an online version of this story, Rep. Simpson relied on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists who participated in the Program for Analyzing and Testing Hypotheses put forth in the 1990s.
A noble idea, all the factions involved with Columbia Basin salmon analyses were to gather common survival rates, etc. to be used in salmon survival models.
Leadership of the process was given to the fishery agencies and tribes, The process was funded by the Bonneville Power Administration under the Northwest Power and Conservation Council Fish and Wildlife Program.
At the time, Mike Fields was an Idaho representative on the NPPC. Mr. Fields used to call me with various questions about salmon survival and the dams.
I said he had IDF&G to rely on.
He said, “Yes, but I want the truth.”
I was not a full-time participant in PATH, but I saw that every effort was being made to choose the lowest level survival rates for factors used in their analyses.
I explained this to Mike, and over time, the PATH team was dissembled and their progress to date was published in a report referenced by Congressman Simpson.
PATH said the only salvation for the salmon was breaching the lower Snake River Dams.
The picture of Ice Harbor dam illustrates highly efficient fish passage facilities. The fish ladder on the shoulder of the navigation lock, a fish ladder at the south end of the powerhouse, and fish entrances across the downstream face of the powerhouse, provide efficient adult salmon passage.
Radio tracking showed over 99% survived through all four dams to Idaho. Inside the powerhouse is a juvenile fish bypass system that diverts juvenile salmon from turbines into the pipeline shown below the powerhouse. Research showed bypass survival for juvenile salmon was 100 percent.
Inside the powerhouse, a new turbine was installed that provides 98.25% survival for juvenile salmon not collected by the turbine screens.
All six turbines will eventually be replaced with the “fish friendly turbines” (a term coined by then Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne).
Relying on bogus information, Simpson says just take out the earth fill section at each dam and let the river run free. There is no earth fill section at Ice Harbor
John McKern
Walla Walla