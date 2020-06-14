This tattoo issue made me think of Rev. Martin Luther King’s “I have a Dream speech,”particularly this sentence portion: “... live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
I realize I am taking this out of context but I think the concept is valid. I think we should pay less attention to a symbol and more to the character of the officer involved.
At this time the police in general are under attack for the bad actions of a few. We need the police and we especially need good police officers. This tattoo issue seems like a created excuse to attack the police regardless of the quality of the officer.
I think we should look past an image that has multiple meanings, some of which we may not know or understand. I am uncomfortable to find that in this issue I am at odds with the Jewish community, who I respect and usually support.
Russel Brooks
Walla Walla