Donald Trump quotes on COVID-19:
Feb. 10 — “By April, when it gets a bit warmer, it will miraculously go away.”
Feb. 26 — “We have 15 cases and within a couple of days that’s going to be down to zero so that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
Feb.28 — “This is the Democrats’ new hoax.”
March 11 — “We’re more prepared to fight the virus than any other country. The virus doesn’t stand a chance against us.”
March 13 — “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
March 16 — “I rate my handling of the outbreak as a 10 out of 10.”
April 10 — “It looks as though we’ll only have 60,000 deaths, which is substantially lower than what any of the scientists thought.”
April 23 — “Suppose we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light. Supposing you brought light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some way.”
April 24 — “Disinfectant knocks it out in one minute. Can we use that? By injecting it inside the body?”
April 25 — “There might not be a second wave once we reopen. It might not come back at all.”
May 3 — “We’re going to lose anywhere from 75,000 to 100,000 people.”
May 13 — “If we did less testing, we would have less cases. So in a way, by doing all of this testing it makes me look bad.”
June 19 — “Testing is a double-edged sword. So I said to my people slow the testing down please.”
July 4 — “We’re well on our way to a tremendous victory over this virus.”
July 10 — “Texas and Florida are going to have it under control very quickly.”
July 13 — “We have the lowest COVID mortality in the world.”
July 17 — “We are the envy of the world for how we’ve dealt with this.”
July 27 —“The governors should be opening up the states.”
July 29 — “Nobody likes me. It can only be my personality.”
Paul Whetstone
Walla Walla