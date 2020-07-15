I’m glad to read the many letters about the memorial statuary in our lovely town. When traveling away from home I try to notice the various permanent markers and statues cities and towns erect in public places. They leave an impression of what and who is (or was) important to the people of that place.
It occurs to me that statues of people are selective. They are important to a certain group and not to others. And no matter how many groups are included with a representative statue, some groups would be left out.
We are a town of diverse people who came and settled here recently, or over hundreds — even thousands — of years. It would be impossible to celebrate all these groups on the grounds of our imposing County Courthouse.
I understand there is a Sequoia tree growing hugely on these grounds now. It is also a non-native — as we all are in a sense — to this place.
Giant Sequoias grow naturally in only a very limited area of California, and are among the oldest and largest living things on Earth. What a privilege to enjoy this tree spreading and living in our town!
But our native plants, landscapes, and animals are admirable also, as they identify us.
Why not celebrate the natural life we have around us here with statuary that recalls water, land, native birds and animals — those elements that were here when our ancient ancestors arrived, and which truly identify this area and today give us life.
I welcome the ideas of our celebrated Walla Walla sculptors who might create for the Courthouse grounds a large cast piece, or matching pieces, that celebrate these precious natural elements we all share and love.
Melissa Webster
Walla Walla