Recently I have noticed more and more American flags displayed on cars. Instead of smiling (like I do when I see a Seahawks flag) I shudder because these flags feel more like confrontation than celebration.
This sense of fear is really unsettling. Our flag is the flag of “we the people,” not a subset of our electorate.
In order to counter my fear I ordered an American flag to clip on my car window and I encourage others to as well. Let’s all proudly display the Stars and Stripes on our homes, in our lawns and on our cars.
We can change this national symbol from one that represents a single party or point of view to one that proudly affirms the love of country we all feel.
Megan Clubb
Walla Walla