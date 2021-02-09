Let’s walk and bike!
The following letter was written by the online-only fourth graders at Davis Elementary School:
Do you like to walk or ride your bike? We are going to tell you why walking and biking are the best.
Our class has been studying “green solutions” to pollution, and we want to encourage everyone in our community to walk and bike more! Although green cars, buses and public transportation are good solutions to pollution, they are not the best or safest right now…. unlike biking or walking!
The first reason is that green cars are awesome, but they are tomorrow’s solution. First of all, “green” cars are expensive. To add on, battery-powered, plug-in cars can only go so far before needing to charge, and there are not that many charging stations. Also, solar-powered cars are still experimental.
The second reason is that buses are good in some ways but they are not as good as you think.
For example, it’s not safe during COVID-19 because you’re in a small space, so you are more likely to catch COVID. According to CDC’s “How COVID-19 Spreads” page, “being outdoors and in spaces with good ventilation reduces the risk of exposure to infectious respiratory droplets,” so walking is safer!
Buses also still run on fossil fuels so they do cause pollution, and you have to wait for the bus to get there so you might as well be speeding there on your bike or walking instead of just standing there, so buses are sometimes actually slower!
The third reason is that walking and biking is safer for everything and everyone.
For example, you use and grow your muscles when you walk and bike! It is good for your body! Also, you’re already supposed to exercise so why not put it into your daily commute?
Just remember to wear a mask and social distance, to be safe during COVID.
In conclusion, we understand that not everyone can walk or bike, and so we hope our community continues to invest in green cars and buses.
However, for everyone who can, you should get off the sofa and turn off the video games and shows! Go outside and get some fresh air, help the environment, and get healthy and strong!
As soon as people start walking and biking, we will have a healthier community.
Ryan Campeau
Teacher, Davis School
College Place