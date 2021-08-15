Years ago, in the hoopla that led to changing the moniker of Whitman’s teams from Missionaries to Blues, a writer in Whitman’s student newspaper wrote that the pioneers were racists. Because my ancestors were pioneers, that stuck in my craw.
Instead of judging long-dead people by today’s standards, shouldn’t we consider the circumstances in which they lived?
My mother taught us kids Stephen Foster’s hugely popular songs, which sympathized with slaves but failed to convey the horrors of slavery.
One song was “Old Uncle Ned,” which ended thus: “He’s gone where the good darkies go.” (The original version used the “N” word.)
The implication of that sentence didn’t hit me until many years later: Heaven is segregated.
Our history books treated the Civil War as a series of battles, not as a struggle between pro-slavery and anti-slavery factions (which today would be condemned by conservatives as teaching critical race theory).
Are my sisters and I racists because we sang “Old Uncle Ned” 75 years ago?
Labeling someone is risky. People change.
If you chastise me for being a leftist, my next letter to the editor might provide proof that Trump won the 2020 election.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla