It was wonderful to see our flag under a full moon on the front page of the Union-Bulletin (Sept. 14). However, it prompts me to make comments about proper flag display that has been an issue with me at Borleske Stadium over the past seven years when I became a Sweets fan.
The U.S. flag code says that all American flags should be displayed from sunrise to sunset every day. Lowering the flag at night is the ultimate sign of respect for Old Glory. Like many rules there is an exception. You can keep the flag flying 24 hours if it is properly illuminated during all hours of darkness. I have never seen this flag illuminated.
Furthermore, this flag is also exposed to rain and all types of inclement weather. That is why the colors are no longer bright and have become faded. I understand that our flag is only a symbol of this great nation, but as such she deserves better treatment.
As a former Boy Scout and Scout leader, I have been aware of flag etiquette for the past 75 years. Why has no one questioned how to properly fly Old Glory at Borleske?
Al Van Cleave
Walla Walla