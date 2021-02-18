Appreciation to Jeff Warner for one of the best summations (“Trumpism wants to go back in time,” Feb. 14) of American society in the last 75 years.
There are times when I myself show some conservative leanings, like bring back the real trolleys instead of the nostalgic gas and oil guzzlers; or roll up the suburbs to get everybody back into town.
Let’s hope Donald Trump and Trumpism doesn’t revisit us in 2024, him strutting down Pennsylvania Avenue again with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers throwing rose petals before his feet, the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon contingent, Boogaloo Bois close behind and the McConnell-Gaetz-Hawley-Rubio-Gosar-McCarthy sextet singing Johnny Cash’s “I Walk the Line.”
Bink Owen
Walla Walla