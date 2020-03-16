As I try to find the sweet spot between staying informed and obsessing over the news, not contributing to the hysteria and being sufficiently cautious, I’ve realized that for me, there is a measure of comfort in focusing on how I might help others.
I’ve no control over COVID-19, but I can control my reactions to it.
We seem to be moving into a period where social isolation is recommended, I’ve been thinking of those in our community who might be most economically impacted.
Waitstaff, hairdressers and so many others. Let’s find a way to protect them from the fallout of this situation. Buy a gift certificate if you cancel an appointment for a service, ask your favorite restaurant if they deliver — come on people of the Walla Walla Valley, let’s brainstorm positive possibilities to weather these uncertain times.
Karen Lougheed
College Place