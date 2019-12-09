Mr. Phillips’s letter on Dec. 4 is correct…to a point.
He refers to “pseudo-scientists,” but in a backwards way. I grew tired of searching the names of those supposed scholars that he and other “deniers” quote, because far too many of them are, or have been, supported and financed by fossil fuel companies, and such dubious characters as the Koch family.
I prefer to depend on information from reputable scientists at such agencies like NASA, and the hundreds of other non-partisan research groups world-wide.
My ninth grade Biology students could easily talk about the benefits to plants, and therefore all other life of the CO2/O2 Cycle , so using that as evidence at this point is trivial. But the absorption of “toxins” from the air, and the sequestration of those materials by plants is a far different matter, questionable at best.
Of course politicians finally are discussing climate change. We, as citizens, demand that they start to pay attention. But few politicians are doing so in order to “raise taxes and destroy whole industries.” The industries in question are doing what they do in spite of overwhelming evidence that their products …plastic, coal dust, etc. are detrimental to the future of the planet.
I would like Mr. Phillips, or anyone else to explain just what their motives are, assuming they are not shareholders in Exxon, Peabody Coal, or any of the other companies that are under scrutiny. If they have children, or grandchildren, they need to explain to them that our focus on industrialization, and progress at any cost, is threatening the lives of those new generations. There are a lot of things that people can do to ensure the health of the planet, like planting a few dozen trees, perhaps. But continuing to push this issue aside is ridiculous. It will soon be too late, and those of us past 60 won’t be around to apologize.
Ted Cox
Walla Walla