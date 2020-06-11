For the sake of an informed electorate in order to avoid misunderstanding, it is time to study the term “fascism.”
In 1919, Benito Mussolini founded the Fasci Italiani di Combattimento, which two years later, became the Partito Nazionale Fascista (National Fascist Party). As a movement, fascism favors a monolithic, regimented form of government under the control of an autocratic leader.
In order to gain support from Italy’s industrial leaders, Mussolini adopted a corporatist strategy which in theory organized workers and employers into professional corporations serving as entities of political representation with jurisdiction over their activities.
However, under Mussolini, the “corporate state” was used to achieve the ends of the dictator. Mussolini also used armed militia to terrorize and murder his opponents.
To summarize, fascism is the blending of corporate power with authoritarian powers of the state to accomplish mutually beneficial ends of a political elite and large, powerful corporations. This is important to understanding governance in the U.S. today.
The Citizens United and McCutcheon decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court ended a decades long campaign to give corporations personhood and the power to essentially control what gets passed into law. Both political parties have benefited from extensive corporate contributions. Republicans, who have long favored “Wall Street” interests, are totally committed to its interests. Democrats are about 66% under the same influence, given that only about 34% of their caucus is “progressive”, i.e. consistently looking out for the interests of working people in “Main Street” America.
Republicans, since their defeats in 2018, are frantically working to cement permanent political power through gerrymandering, voter suppression and installation of, American Bar Association rated “unqualified,” judges into the federal judiciary. Republican protection of a president, who has broken more norms and traditions than all previous presidents combined, as well as criminality in personal life, is further evidence of their desperation to hold and exert power for power’s sake.
The president, by his actions, has demonstrated authoritarian propensities, a key element for fascism. The combination of an enabling political party and an authoritarian leader will, if left unchecked, result in total fascism.
To preserve our republic with democratically elected representation, the Republican Party, in its current form, needs to be voted into political oblivion. There are enough corporatist Democrats to assure that the interests of businesses and the wealthy will remain well represented and we can all avoid the tyranny which inevitably follows assertion of dictatorial power.
Rodger Stevens
College Plac