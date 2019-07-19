In 1958 when I was 9 years old my parents bought a new house in a Southern California development. It was a “whites only” housing development, as they all were at that time.
In 1959 our original neighbors sold their home. Carman and Chuck Guvara, people who were born in Mexico, bought the home. Some in the neighborhood were very upset that “Mexicans” could live in their neighborhood.
My parents set an example for me by welcoming our new neighbors with open arms. My parents were neighbors and friends to Carman and Chuck for the next 25 years until they both died.
I had thought that we as Americans had left” racism” in the ash heap of history but it is again raising its ugly head.
Let us all move forward again by accepting and cherishing those not born here or having different skin color. If we are truly a “great nation” this will happen.
Steven Leroy Rusch
Walla Walla