I usually buy the Union-Bulletin every Sunday. This past Sunday’s article on the governor changing our county to a region for COVID-19 was spot on.
Why does Gov. Jay Inslee keep changing the goal post? On another point: You realize that 75 million people in the USA voted for President. And I believe that he took Walla Walla County. But your newspaper keeps printing articles and cartoons against President Trump.
Why not try to print your news more balanced? When you just reprint articles from the Associated Press and The Seattle Times, you’re just spreading their liberal bias. The best articles you print are written by your own reporters.
How about printing some good articles on President Trump, the Republicans and conservatives? As President Nixon said when he left the presidency he said, “You’re not going to have have me to kick around anymore.”’
How about letting President Trump go on with life and start treating President Biden like you did President Trump during the last four years.
John Stump
Walla Walla