As a board member, I had the opportunity to work closely with Danielle Garbe Reser during her 4 1/2 year tenure as the Sherwood Trust CEO. I learned that Danielle has many excellent qualities that make her an ideal candidate for serving as our state senator in Olympia.
She is smart, articulate, reasonable and so much more.
Danielle’s ability to bring people together is perhaps her strongest asset. She knows how to listen to people and really understand what they are saying.
She has the ability to evaluate competing interests and creatively find opportunities for common ground.
She will go to Olympia not as a Democrat, but rather as a person who wants to find ways to make our community a better place for everyone. To me, it will be a bonus that Eastern Washington will have a voice representing our viewpoint in the dominant Democratic Caucus.
We need policies that will address the needs and issues of the 16th Legislative District.
The stated Values of Sherwood Trust are: “Collaboration, Empathy, Equity, Excellence, Integrity, Sustainability” and that comes directly from Danielle Garbe Reser. Please elect Danielle to be our next state senator and to represent our voices in the state Legislature.
Punkey Adams
Walla Walla