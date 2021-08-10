Masks for children are not supported by the science. A Public Health England study found children’s risk of being hospitalized from the delta variant is 0.1%, less than the seasonal flu. Furthermore, JAMA Network Open reports children do not have the number of ACE2 receptors to incubate and spread the virus as adults can. The risks of high carbon dioxide levels can cause everything from headaches and fatigue to immune suppression and an increase in stress hormones. Young children are not learning to recognize facial expressions and may have difficulty understanding the muffled voices under masks.
I believe mask mandates have not been lifted for children because the goal is to mandate vaccines for our children to attend public school. This will be done under the false pretense of being necessary to reach heard immunity, which purposefully does not count those who naturally acquired immunity through infection.
We do not know enough about the adverse effects of COVID vaccines in children. We do know, according to Medical Hypothesis, there is a risk of heart wall inflammation, neurological problems and abnormal blood clotting throughout the body and brain. Parents should have the right to weigh the risks and benefits and discuss them with their physician.
Amber Snyder
Walla Walla