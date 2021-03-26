High school sports in the Walla Walla Valley opened up on February 8, and yet middle school students still do not have the opportunity to play outside. Regular exercise is important, and kids have more motivation to exercise now because they get to be with friends.
That schools are taking little steps to achieve bringing sports back is good. Recently, gym classes could use equipment again.
Teachers sanitize equipment, and students wear their masks, so why can't kids play outside? A study of 1,245 confirmed cases in China, saw the virus spread only once outside (social distancing had not been observed).
The pandemic has impacted developing communication skills. Sports are all about communicating, and not only do you get to work together, but you also learn how to talk with other students. When given the chance to play on the field, students build up confidence, make stronger decisions, manage their time and react better under pressure.
Sports help bring out strong qualities in students and allow them to grow as people. Let all students play sports again.