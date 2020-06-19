This is in regard to the Union-Bulletin editorial, “Raising taxes in Washington state makes no sense.”
The very same issue (Wednesday) where this ill-considered editorial appeared had a lead article on the front page letting us know that Walla Walla Community College was being forced to eliminate 15 positions and that all full-time employees will be furloughed 10-12 days in the coming year (i.e., have their pay reduced).
The article told us that, due to a decline in sales tax collections caused by the pandemic, state funding to WWCC has had to be reduced. And this is just the beginning of cuts that will affect all local and state government agencies
The editorial tells us that “trimming” the state budget is absolutely essential and that asking the “public” to pay more taxes “feels irresponsible.”
The state representative that the editorial criticizes, Frank Chopp, makes the reasonable point that “We can’t simply cut our way out of a recession. It’s better to invest in people and lay the groundwork for the economy and people in the future.”
Most people in Walla Walla understand that the WWCC, through training programs in winemaking and much else, is key to our area’s economy and prosperity.
Studies from Harvard that track spending patterns using credit card data show that people at the bottom of the income ladder are spending nearly as much as they did before the coronavirus epidemic, but that higher income people are saving their money (no European vacations and pricey restaurants).
Millions of working people have lost their jobs while professionals and higher-income people like myself still have their jobs and retirement accounts.
So if state sales tax collections are way down, isn’t it up to state legislators to find ways, such as a capital gains tax, to tap into the incomes of the affluent?
As an article by economist Tim Wu in The New York Times on Thursday points out, “The economic legacy of the pandemic threatens to be an extraordinary new concentration of wealth.”
The bulk of federal aid during the pandemic has gone to business while the Federal Reserve has maintained and even bolstered stock prices, preserving the incomes and wealth of the upper tenth of the population.
I don’t know whether a capital gains tax is illegal under the state constitution; some recent rulings suggest that it is not. I do know that state legislators need to find some way of tapping into the wealth and income of the affluent to preserve our educational system and state and local government services.
Dave Fogarty
Walla Walla