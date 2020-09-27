Regarding theUnion-Bulletin’s Our Opinion editorial on the Viewpoints page. I find it unsettling that you state this election is not about political ideology or government policy and that President Donald Trump incites division and unrest.
Talk about inciting division and unrest — have you not been hearing all the trash talk (and things that are ruining our cities etc. thinking they are great) that the Democratic Party thinks is just fine?
Trump wants to focus on running the country and is doing a great job at it but all the left wing wants to do is criticize him. They really have no decent platform that our country would want to be run on except being a socialist, communist country — giving everything free to whomever and sustaining all the illegal immigrants.
Just who do you think will be paying for all that? You’d have to have really high taxes — but it would be Trump’s fault of course.
I also hope none of you ever need to call the police when someone breaks into your home — cause you’ll just have to suffer the consequences for what you voted for I guess.
I pity everyone who thinks Joe Biden is capable of running and healing this country — you all know Kamala Harris will be calling all the shots anyway bringing about all kinds of corrupt policies. The division is not caused by Trump, it’s caused by the left wing that just wants complain and ruin our country with their ideologies.
I don’t think it’s new news that you can’t run a country on just being “kind” like you expect Trump to be in all scenarios. And...you quote the Huffington Post as a reliable source regarding Biden?
Lorraine Ferguson
Walla Walla