Left-wing bias has hurt print subscriptions
This letter addresses the two-page Dec. 22 “Save the Free Press” statement by The Seattle Times and a related Jan. 27 letter to the editor from Ted Cox.
The “Public Service” ad raised alarm over a perceived threat to our First Amendment protection against government intrusion to “ensure a vibrant press and enduring democracy,” and warned that the free press system is endangered.
It is endangered but because of something not mentioned in the statements.
Massive left-wing bias in print media is a major factor in loss of subscribers. Tricks of framing and selection of syndicated columnists including biased political cartoonists and choice of media sources like New York Times and Washington Post are obvious.
The book Press Bias and Politics (How the Media Frame Controversial Issues) by Jim Kuypers explains these tactics very well.
The Ted Cox letter is a classic demonstration of the result of this media bias. He apparently believes that we should listen to young people (about climate change) as “they are better educated about the situation than most of us, and passionate about their future.”
Actually, no — they are being fed misinformation. The hundreds of climate and related scientists I’ve been quoting for years refute the false carbon dioxideanthropogenic global warming theory hypothesis but their research is missing from news media and schools.
Why? Long ago media joined the climate hysteria that is not only driving dishonesty amongst grant-seeking scientists and advocate professors but brainwashing kids such as Greta Thunberg and those of the Sunrise Movement.
Research is available from hundreds of scientists such as Bruce Bunker (environmental chemistry at Sandia National Labs and Pacific NW National Lab with over 100 peer-reviewed publications) who wrote in “The Mythology of Global Warming, Climate Change Fiction vs. Scientific Facts, “There is no evidence that CO2 emissions have had any impact on the Earth’s temperature; there are no hard facts to confirm that global warming is producing any dire environmental consequences including the melting of Earth’s ice reserves, rising sea levels or extreme weather patterns. In fact, ice levels, sea levels, weather patterns and the diversity of life have been remarkably stable and well within levels observed throughout both human and geologic history.”
This and other research exposing the false global warming hypothesis clearly show that children are being traumatized by both media and academia.
CLINTEL, an organization of some 700 scientists is addressing this mass climate hysteria.
Steve Singleton
Walla Walla