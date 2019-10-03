Last week, I picked up my son from Pioneer Middle School and saw an SUV pull up and stop with one teenager reaching over the roof of the car pointing a colored gun at a group of students and another teenager was pointing a colored gun out the window. A student ran up to me and told me they had threatened him and he was then able to get a picture of the license plate and car. I understand a parent was driving the car.
Yes, it was a colored toy gun, but real guns come in all different colors now (search “colored AR-15” parts on Google for examples) and spray paint can change the color of real guns.
I wasn’t scared they would shoot someone, just amazed and angry at the foolishness of the “joke” and the example it provided to kids as young as 11 who were watching. One of those kids might pull a similar prank at night or with a black or brown toy gun and results could be tragic. This was a minor incident that can be turned into a moment for education.
School administration: Please quickly and thoroughly inform parents of such incidents to avoid rumors and to empower parents to teach their children.
Parents, grandparents, teachers, school administrators: Please teach children that, in 2019, toy guns or Nerf-style guns are not appropriate for school or to be pointed at students on school grounds, especially when coupled with threatening remarks. The police will be contacted.
Leave your dart guns, laser tag guns and toy guns at home, that is where my family keeps ours. We have a lot of fun shooting pyramids of red plastic cups.
Amanda Hammond
Walla Walla