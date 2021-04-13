I live in the surrounding neighborhood of Howard-Tietan Park and ask that the city and Walla Walla Pickleball Association find another location for the proposed eight-court “Pickleplex.”
The installation of the pickleball courts would remove the use of the space year-round for anyone who doesn’t play the sport. Its proposed location between mature trees is presently a lovely, open area where people play with their dogs, young people play informal soccer games and others passing by on their daily walk or commute enjoy the view of an urban park. Isn’t this what community parks are for, a place for all to enjoy green space?
This lovely, open area, however, would disappear year-round if the ground were to be cemented for the wire fenced-in courts. The total footage required for the proposed eight-court Pickleplex is excessive for a neighborhood park the size of Howard-Tietan Park. Surely Walla Walla city has other available locations to be considered. Please leave Howard-Tietan Park as is, a well-used and beloved neighborhood park.
Donalee LaFran
Walla Walla