My life has changed little because of the virus. Retired, 80 years of age, with checks coming in regularly, I work at home as I always have. I still read copiously and take an hour walk every day with my sweetheart of forty-seven years.
Our major inconvenience is that we cannot visit our only child, her husband, and our two grandchildren who live 3,000 miles away. But we have discovered the joy of Facetime and get to see them several times a week. Why did it take the coronavirus for us to discover this excellent way of visiting often?
We must learn everything the coronavirus can teach us and commit ourselves to a “new normal.” The virus has exposed the deep economic disparities in our country and the effects of poor housing and lack of health insurance on black and brown populations dying of the virus in much greater proportions. In the “new normal,” we must rectify these inequalities.
We cannot allow ourselves to drift back to the “old normal,” where an unarmed black person is routinely murdered by the police. The virus of racism must be eliminated along with the coronavirus.
We are quarantined today, not because we can’t live with one another, but because we cannot live without one another.
Google the 1973 picture of the earth taken from the moon; listen to the words of Michael Collins, one of the three astronauts on Apollo 11: “I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of 100,000 miles, their outlook could be fundamentally changed. Those all-important borders would be invisible, our noisy arguments silenced. The tiny globe would continue to turn, serenely ignoring its subdivisions, presenting a unified façade that would cry out for unified understanding, for homogeneous treatment. The earth must become as it appears: blue and white, not capitalist or Communist; not rich and poor; not envious and envied.”
We constitute one interdependent human community living together on the same earth. We all have the same address. Such a revolutionary vision could trigger worldwide programs to end racism and militarism and develop international committees dedicated to healing our planet.
Imagine if future historians were to record that it was the 2020 coronavirus that finally made nations turn their foreign policies away from war and nuclear weapons towards global cooperation, immigration reform, justice and peace.
Imagine. Just imagine.
Pat Henry
Walla Walla