Please consider Kathy Mulkerin for Walla Walla Public School Board Director, Position 1.
I have known Kathy for over 40 years. We both attended K-12 in the district, and both had parents serve on the Walla Walla School Board. I encourage voters to visit her website to learn more about her credentials, education and commitment to our community.
Jenny Bayne Lemma
Walla Walla
