Our rights according to the First Amendment of the United States of America: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Parents have the right to ask for redress from school boards for critical race theory and fluid gender theory being incorporated into their children’s education.
Also, the COVID-19 vaccines are classified under Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA. We do not need to take the COVID-19 vaccines because the FDA has not approved them.
It would be good for each person to access the internet and go wallbuilders.com to learn the truth of our Founding Fathers, prayer and our country’s founding documents.
Why can we passionately celebrate the Fourth of July? Our rights come from the Lord God Almighty and not from the government. We celebrate our freedoms.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla