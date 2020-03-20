The current COVID-19 crisis has brought out real leadership and fact-based testimony from scientists in the medical communities. Gov. Jay Inslee cares enough about making sure that the people of this state are protected, he said that responding to Trump’s calling him “a snake” was less important than taking measures to slow the spread of the virus and treat those who need urgent medical care.
Inslee will not burn the bridge to the White House in the chance that the federal government might make good on its promises.
Similarly, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has given clear directions to help his people, describing in detail how they can handle shutdowns and home confinement, even suspending local and park fees for those times citizens get stir crazy and need to get fresh air in a social distancing manner. But he too needs help from the federal government.
Drs. Deborah Birx, Anthony Fauci and Steven Hahn have worked tirelessly with Vice President Mike Pence to try to coordinate production of masks, inhalators and possible vaccinations. Pence has not failed to thank medical leaders and governors for their efforts, and he’s spoken to or answered respectfully the press corps.
Now it’s time for the commander-in-chief to invoke the Stafford Act and declare a national emergency, allowing FEMA and the military to bring in medical professionals and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to set up field hospitals as well as provide needed equipment (i.e. masks, gowns, inhalators).
While the president is worried about the optics of declaring an emergency and how it might spook the Wall Street markets, his failure to act could cause a greater strain on both humans and the market should the number of untreated people cause a spike in deaths.
For Puerto Rico, he could have acted like a commander-in-chief and called Coast Guard rescue helicopters to carry pallets of water inland in the hurricane-razed countryside to thirsty people.
Instead, he verbally dismissed the suffering, argued with and belittled the mayor of San Juan, and threw paper towels. He could have alleviated misery instead of adding to it.
Now he has another chance to make a better choice than caring only about money and his short-sighted assumption that COVID-19 is just another flu.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla