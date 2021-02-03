Let me see if I understand what is going on in this country.
We don’t trust Democrats. We don’t trust Republicans. We don’t trust independents. We don’t trust Congress. We don’t trust the president (past or present). We don’t trust politicians (at any level).
We don’t trust police. We don’t trust lawyers. We don’t trust judges. We don’t trust the courts (at any level).
We don’t trust scientists. We don’t trust doctors. We don’t trust vaccines.
We don’t trust newspapers. We don’t trust TV. We don’t trust radio. We don’t trust Facebook. We don’t trust Twitter. We don’t trust media (of any kind).
We don’t trust computers. We don’t trust technology.
We don’t trust corporations. We don’t trust unions.
We don’t trust Blacks, Whites, Asians, Hispanics or anyone whose skin color, background or culture doesn’t (or does) match our own.
We don’t trust gays, straights or anyone who isn’t sure of their sexuality.
We don’t trust Jews. We don’t trust Christians. We don’t trust Muslims. We don’t trust Hindus. We don’t trust Buddhists. We don’t trust evangelists. We don’t trust atheists. We don’t trust people who aren’t sure about religion. We don’t trust anyone who doesn’t (or does) believe in the same things we do.
It seems the only ones we can truly trust are “me, myself and I.”
What a sad state of affairs. I wish I had an answer, but I’m not sure I trust myself to be open-minded enough to take the first step. That first step would involve me trusting you and you trusting me.
It does not mean we will see eye to eye on everything. But it would mean we trust each other to have honest motives and a desire to make things better. It would mean we would try to find common ground and common purpose instead of focusing on our differences. It would mean we would be respectful of each other.
If “we” could do this then maybe after a while “we” would be able to try to take that same small step with “them.” Maybe someday “we” and “them” would become “us.”
Rick Doyle
Walla Walla