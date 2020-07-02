Lack of mask wearing in Walla Walla concerning
I was born and raised in Walla Walla, and for the first time I am ashamed to be from Walla Walla. We were here for three days and were appalled at the lack of citizens wearing face masks.
I know that some citizens do not like the governor of the state but there is a mandate to wear a mask in order to keep the virus from spreading and for our economy back on track. I feel for the city as it will take all of its citizens cooperating with masks and self distancing to beat this virus. Just wishing it would go away or ignoring the gravity of the virus will not bring prosperity back to your city.
Julianne Orlando
University Place, Wash.