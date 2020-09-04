Labels may determine the winners of this year’s elections, and if they do, Democrats are in trouble because Republicans have a big edge.
Which is better, “left” or “right?” No question, “right” is ... uh, right. Because right is correct, left must be wrong.
“Left” signifies communism and (gasp) socialism. The cold war mentality still guides us. I’ll bet if we did a survey, most Americans would support guaranteed health care for all but wouldn’t support socialized medicine. Same thing, just different words.
A left-handed friend said her teachers tried to train her to be right-handed. That works about as well as training a gay person to be heterosexual.
In Eastern Washington, rattlesnakes belong to a higher social class than leftists.
Let’s compare “conservative” and “liberal.” “Conservative” implies caution, tradition, nostalgia for the old days (Make America Great Again).
I remember the old days. My earliest home had no electricity or indoor plumbing. Our outhouse scared me. I was afraid a black widow spider would bite me if I sat on that dark hole.
“Liberal” is misinterpreted as “licentious” (casual sex and open marriages).
“Life” versus “choice”? Everyone favors life. “Choice” means choosing between life and death for unborn babies, according to conservatives.
How about the parties’ mascots? The donkey is a comic figure to be ridiculed, whereas the elephant is beloved, long-lived and wise. Nobody ridicules Dumbo.
OK, we’ve established that labels give Republicans an unfair advantage. How can we level the playing field?
I propose a constitutional amendment: Every Republican vote shall be discounted by 10%, so that a Republican voter represents 9/10 of a person.
There’s a precedent for this solution. Article 1, Section 2 of the U. S. Constitution of 1787 stated that for the purposes of representation in Congress, an enslaved Black person would be counted as 3/5 of a white person. In 1868, the 14th Amendment granted full citizenship to all persons born in the U. S. or naturalized, including former slaves, and guaranteed equal protection under the laws. Jim Crow laws, however, still kept Black people from voting.
Because so many Republican legislatures have passed laws that make it harder for Black people to vote, it seems fair to lower Republicans’ voting status to 9/10 of a person.
Now our task is to get my amendment ratified before November.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla