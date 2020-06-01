I have a grand idea for Walla Walla Valley winemakers that could set them apart as leaders in the industry.
There is so much great wine produced in our region, it can be hard to tell which bottle to buy when looking on store shelves or out dining in restaurants. Why not a spot on the label that tells consumers what the ingredients and processing aids are?
For some people, this makes no difference. Wine is wine. Everyone knows it's fermented grape juice.
Some wines are fined and/or filtered to remove impurities or improve taste, and it's these materials that can be a problem. Egg whites, gelatin, milk (casein), fish bladders (isinglass), and exoskeletons of crustaceans (chitosan) are some items that can be used. For vegans, these items can pose an ethical dilemma. For the roughly 32 million Americans, like me, who suffer from food allergies, these items just might take wine off the safe list of foods to enjoy.
While the FDA does not require alcoholic beverages to comply with federal labeling laws, there is nothing to prevent voluntary label of ingredients and processing agents.
Indeed, there are websites that list vegan wines (and beer and spirits) based on volunteers probing manufacturers, but this is an added step that might prevent many from taking advantage of all the local options we're lucky to have.
It is a small percentage of the wine customer base, but they are used to paying a premium for transparency, and are usually brand loyal.
Winemakers don’t need to change the wonderful wines they make, just add information to the label so customers can make informed decisions.
Andrea Renholds
Walla Walla