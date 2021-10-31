Kudos to John Nelson of Nelson Construction and the city of Walla Walla Engineer Johnny LeMaster for keeping the statue of Peopeomoxmox, chief of the Walla Wallas, in place and allowing the chief to watch over the construction of the new bridge, as it was being built at 3rd Avenue and Rose Street.
The artist Roger McGee of Enterprise, Ore., has asked me, as a member of the fund-raising committee for the statue, to express appreciation for the construction workers taking excellent care of the statue during the bridge replacement. Good job!
Jim Irwin
Walla Walla
