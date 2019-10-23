For starters, Ted Koehler is my son-in-law; however, that has nothing to do with the reasons you should vote for him for Walla Walla City Council.
Ted has spent a good portion of his working career in the housing industry. Walla Walla is faced with a multitude of challenges in housing and having someone is familiar with the complex issues involved will be beneficial to our city.
Ted comes with no set agenda. He firmly believes that leadership requires the ability to listen carefully to all sides and then make a reasoned decision based on the facts presented.
Ted will be an outstanding and dedicated City Council member who will serve the entire community with distinction.
Robert L. Zagelow
Walla Walla