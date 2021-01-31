Another fascinating history lesson from Curtis Stone, letter to the editor on Jan. 21.
Why, I had no idea the socialist Democrats are so dangerous to our way of life. Before you know it, we will have Social Security, Medicare, farm subsidies, oil company subsidies, and K-12 public schools! Oh, the humanity!
Why, they have already built dams like Hoover and the TVA with “socialized” labor, along with beautiful lodges, bridges and trails in national parks. Better breech the dams and burn the lodges. Oh, the horror of those Democrats!
But thank God, we have flag waving confederate “patriots” using the Second Amendment to surround our national Capitol and defend it from the socialist hordes trying to take over our government.
It brings a tear to my eye knowing that our Constitution is being protected by the likes of the Wolverine Watchmen, Proud Boys (little boys with toys), Oath Keepers and Three Percenters. No, wait? Have I got this mixed up? Was it the other way around? Maybe not the dastardly Democrats?
Just look at those mug shots. That’s your great “second line of defense.” A bunch of folks whose MAGA hats now mean, My AGot Arrested.
Those are your “enemies of the state,” not the Democrats. And by the way, citizens of Cuba can still own weapons. And if you learn about socialism in college it is an elective you choose. Nobody learns about Lenin in a math class, or Mao Tse Tung in biology. And no one teaches students to hate our country.
Knowledge is power and makes us better. Or should we just say those were cruise ships that left Africa during slavery? That Japanese Americans just couldn’t wait to go to internment camps, overcome with joy? That we never broke a treaty with the Native Americans? That the last election was stolen?
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla