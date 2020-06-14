Knees on necks
“Get your knee off our necks” were words spoken by the Rev. Al Sharpton at George Floyd’s Memorial Service in Minneapolis on June 4.
Floyd was a black man murdered by a white police officer. With a knee on his neck, Floyd repeated the words “I can’t breathe.” Three other officers were there, keeping Floyd’s body down and bystanders at bay.
They watched Floyd die. The officers had positions of power that the bystanders pleading with them did not. It was not enough for an assisting officer to question the situation. Those officers had the responsibility and the duty to pull that monstrous knee off of Floyd’s neck.
From behind my screen and steeped in privilege that includes being educated and white, I can cry and yell at the officers, “Get off of him!” until I realize that is not enough. Floyd is dead.
It is not enough to talk about the evils of racism at the dinner table. It is not enough to post an article on social media. It is not enough to hold a sign that says, “Black Lives Matter.” It is not enough to say, “Get your knee off his neck.” It is not enough, but it is a start.
Racism exists. Listen. Look. Compare statistics such as median household income and access to health care. We must move out of our comfort zones and use whatever privilege we have to lift and pull knees off necks. We must stand with and work with sisters and brothers across the melanin spectrum.
We must take action against voter suppression. We must work to change policies and funding that perpetuate the systemic racism in our country. We must find and eliminate inequities in education.
We must change practices that benefit only people with certain privileges. Every person must have access to real opportunities. We must elect leaders who will make necessary changes and we must remove those who do not. We must educate ourselves and we must recognize our own complicit behaviors.
When I think of the officers and see in them those of us who allow the atrocities of racism to continue, I am sick. During those 8 minutes and 46 seconds, I never expected Floyd to push that knee off his neck, I expected the officers to let him breathe.
Julianne Sachs
Walla Walla