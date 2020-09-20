I was born and raised here. Left at 18 and moved back to retire. I covet local/factual journalism.
When upset with opinions in this newspaper I still continued my subscription and encouraged others to do so. As a lifelong Democrat I had hoped my childhood home had become more moderate.
The endorsement of Mark Klicker over Frances Chvatal was expected but confusing. We’re in the midst of a pandemic and the U-B stated “it would be hard to find anyone more fluent in health issues.” Yet, Frances was slighted because of her “focus” on health.
Frances comes from the farming community of Touchet, and so is well versed in agriculture/farming issues. Yet, no slight of Klicker’s “focus” on farm issues while having no knowledge of health issues.
Klicker’s statements in the online iVoter Guide show him to be an ultra-right conservative.
During this fire season his platform shows he’s against climate saving measures but would roll back regulations.
I agree with Klicker, the environment plays an important role in firefighting. That’s why the UB’s support is so confusing, he’s a climate denier!
Some of his answers from iVoter Guide;
Under what circumstances should abortion be allowed?
Under no circumstance (even in cases of rape or incest?).
I promise to protect the freedom of Christians to share the Gospel and to practice Biblical principles.
Yes. (By ignoring all other religions, how can he claim to represent everyone in this district?)
Governments should define marriage as between one man and one woman.
Strongly agree. (How can he not be aware of federal law allowing this since 2015?)
Klicker declared he would not support any funding for child care. (Calls himself a proponent for families?)
He is in favor of arming teachers, although the teachers’ union and National Education Association both oppose this.
We need leaders who champion rights for all. Klicker is too extreme for Walla Walla.
We also need a newspaper supporting those ideals.
Suzie Hamburg Davis
Walla Walla