I hope 16th Legislative District voters will join me in supporting Mark Klicker in his effort to become the district’s representative.
Mark embodies a commitment of service to community that has been a hallmark tradition of the Klicker family name for decades.
Having worked for the Washington State Farm Bureau for many years and having been an ag producer, Mark is very cognizant of issues and needs important to agriculture, small communities, and small business. Such experience is sorely lacking in Olympia and his advocacy would benefit the 16th District; not only in providing experienced perspective, but also, in deflecting legislation onerous to district residents and businesses.
Please join me in supporting Mark for representative of the 16th District. His leadership and voice can work for us.
Kent McMullen
Pasco