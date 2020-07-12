I support Mark Klicker for Washington state House of Representatives 16th District, Position 1.
I started school with Mark at Edison Elementary and graduated with Mark from Walla Walla High School. Mark has always been the guy people wanted to be around — smart, athletic and one of the nicest people you will ever meet.
When Mark contacted me and asked for my support I did not have to think twice. Mark has the determination and drive to represent Southeastern Washington and I know he will make us proud.
If you don't know Mark, just ask anyone who has lived in the Walla Walla area for any length of time and they will probably know who he is and tell you he has what it takes to hold this position.
Mark knows the area and people who live here. Mark has a strong background in the farming industry and farming is what the Walla Walla area is known for.
Mark will not let us down when we vote him in as our representative.
Steve Harris
Walla Walla