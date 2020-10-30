Mark Klicker will serve the 16th Llegislative District in the state House of Representatives with high distinction and enormous enthusiasm.
Mark’s background in business, agriculture and government is unparalleled in our district. His philosophy is an excellent match for our district.
Mark is known as an excellent listener. All are welcome to reach out to Mark and discuss their concerns or ask questions.
Having known Mark for over four decades both personally and professionally, I highly recommend him to you. He will make a superb representative in Olympia.
Lance J. Henderson
Walla Walla