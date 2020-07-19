I would like to take this opportunity to fully endorse Mark Klicker as the candidate I would want to see fill the position of state representative (16th Legislative District, Position 1).
My reasons are numerous and without hesitation. Mark is one of the most honest, morale and decent people I have ever met. I have known Mark for over 40 years.
The Klicker family have been a part of this community since the 1860s and they have farmed, and done business, and made many lifelong friends. Mark and his wife Lisa have three grown children who all attended public school here in the Valley.
While Mark's roots run deep, so does his love for this area. In choosing to step up and run for election he is stepping into a huge challenge but one that I am confident he is ready for.
We need a man like Mark in the House of Representatives. He's a man who is intelligent and thoughtful. He listens to any and all who approach him with issues and concerns and the biggest attribute, in my book, is that he cares.
Our district deserves someone who knows what Southeastern Washington needs. His 50-plus years in farming and his being a business owner as well as serving as a former regional director of the Farm Bureau, along with his experience in land management has given Mark a lifetime of experience preparing for this challenge.
Please join me in voting for Mark for state representative.
Ray Hansen
Walla Walla