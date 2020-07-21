Amy and I would like to encourage everyone to join us in voting for Mark Klicker for Washington state House seat form the 16th Legislative District.
Mark is a man of integrity, hard work and dedication. He is exactly the person we need to represent Southeastern Washington.
He is committed to getting our economy back on track, and getting agriculture and the hundreds of other small businesses booming again.
Mark knows that all businesses are essential, not just Costco, Walmart and Amazon! Vote Mark for a strong voice in Olympia.
Jim Fenley
Prescott