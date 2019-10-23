Having managed airports for 18 years — 15 of those for the Port of Walla Walla — I could not have had a better friend and reliable source for Port and airport related matters than Kip Kelly.
He is a pilot with an instrument rating and has traveled extensively by commercial air for his employer Coffey Communications.
Anyone that knows Kip recognizes that Kip is very observant and curious, as are most aviators. Couple those traits along with his engineering degree and ability to communicate very effectively and you have a person well suited to contribute to the mission of the Port of Walla Walla.
My wife Karen and I encourage everyone to read the comprehensive article by Vicki Hillhouse in the U-B Oct. 13.
Larry Adams
Walla Walla