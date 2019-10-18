Kip Kelly has my vote for Port of Walla Walla commissioner, District One. I believe Kip’s combination of education, work experience, Port involvement and training have prepared him to contribute immediately and significantly to the Port Commission.
Kip, a Walla Walla native, recently retired from a 36-year career with Coffey Communications, representing the firm before the nation’s leading hospitals and health insurance companies. He is an excellent listener, competent team member and an articulate presenter.
Kip’s retirement opens his schedule to broad service to our Valley, which he hopes to dedicate to the Port’s work. Those years of extensive business travel made him an advocate for our air travel market.
He is an instrument-rated pilot and has been a member of the Air Travel Coalition since 1995. His degrees in engineering and business make him equally comfortable reviewing a set of plans or a balance sheet.
Kip is fiscally conservative, proactive and dedicated to the economic vitality of Walla Walla County, please join me in voting for him on Nov. 5.
Kristal A. Hassler
Walla Walla