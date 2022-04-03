On National Vietnam Veterans Day, a group of Tri-Cities Vietnam veterans drove to a recognition ceremony at Fort Walla Walla. Afterward, we decided to have lunch in Walla Walla before returning home—we dined at the Red Monkey Downtown.
Two women were enjoying lunch at a nearby table and as they started to leave the restaurant they stopped at our table and thanked us for our service. Not only did they verbally thank us, but they paid our food bill.
What a surprise when our server told us after they'd departed what they had done. Not only was their gesture an overwhelming surprise, it was a pleasant reminder of the kindness and patriotism that still abounds in this part of Washington.
We'll likely never know their identities, but if they happen to read this letter, I hope they know how proud we are to have served our nation and how thankful we are for citizens like them.
To the two anonymous ladies, I am grateful for your generosity and support.
Bernie Beldin
Richland