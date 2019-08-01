Kip Kelly’s work with Coffey Communications has led him all over the country for 36 years, culminating in respected accomplishments, retirement and an opportunity to live his commitment to the Walla Walla Valley. He is ready, with the right experience, education, and energy, for the position of Port of Walla Walla commissioner.
Kip’s childhood love affair with aviation has not waned in 60-plus years.
Kip is an instrument-rated pilot, was a charter member of the Port’s Air Travel Coalition, and continues to serve on this education and advocacy group 25 years later.
He has maintained a knowledge of Port activities and projects over this period, diving deeply into its operations in the past year. He is prepared to serve.
Kip commented, at a recent forum, that “no task is too mundane or too intimidating.” He is eager to make the next pot of coffee or spend time in Washington, D.C., working tirelessly on behalf of projects critical to our Valley.
Most importantly, Kip understands and embraces the critical connection between the Port’s work and each of his fellow Valley residents, present and future. He is committed to us.
Please return your primary ballots today with a vote for Kip so the entire county can consider him in the November general election.
Cindy Widmer
College Place